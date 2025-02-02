Palestinian ministry says Israeli raid in West Bank kills one

Men stare at a charred car, in which two people were killed when it was hit a day earlier by an Israeli strike in the occupied-West Bank city of Qabatiya, on February 2, 2025. — AFP

The Palestinian health ministry said one person was killed by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank on Sunday, a day after a deadly series of air strikes in the occupied territory.

The Israeli military launched a major offensive in the West Bank last month dubbed "Iron Wall" aimed at rooting out Palestinian armed groups from the Jenin area, which has long been a hotbed of militancy.

The Palestinian health ministry said on Sunday that a 73-year-old man had been killed by Israeli gunfire in the city's adjacent refugee camp.

Witnesses reported a "large" deployment of Israeli forces in the morning around the towns of Tubas and Tamun, southeast of Jenin.

An AFP journalist said the army was blocking the exits of the nearby Faraa refugee camp and entering homes. Drones were also visible in the sky.

The army said early on Sunday that a "tactical group" had begun operations around Tamun and uncovered weapons.

It added it was "extending the counterterrorism operation... to five villages".

It also distributed leaflets in Arabic saying the operation was meant to "eradicate armed criminals, the lackeys of Iran".

The Israeli government accuses Iran, which backs armed groups across the Middle East including Hamas in Gaza, of attempting to send weapons and money to militants in the West Bank.

The leaflets warned residents not to approach Israeli forces.

On Saturday, Israel conducted two air strikes in Jenin, and also "struck and eliminated a terrorist cell on its way to carry out an imminent terrorist attack" in Qabatiya, the military said. "After the strike, secondary explosions due to explosives that were inside the vehicle were identified," it said on Sunday. The military said one of those killed had been released from Israeli detention in 2023 as part of the first truce in the Gaza war. The Palestinian health ministry said on Saturday evening that Israeli strikes in the Jenin area had killed five people, including a 16-year-old. When asked about that strike, the military told AFP it had "struck armed terrorists". Violence has surged across the West Bank since the Gaza war broke out in 2023. Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 882 Palestinians, including many militants, in the West Bank since the start of the war, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

At least 30 Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks or Israeli military raids in the territory over the same period, according to Israeli official figures.