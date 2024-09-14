Palestine statehood: Muslim World League welcomes Madrid meeting statement on two-state solution

The flags of (from left) Norway, South Africa, Palestine, Ireland, and Spain, are raised at an entrance of Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank on May 28, 2024. Photo: AFP file

The Muslim World League (MWL) has welcomed the statement issued on Friday by the Joint Ministerial Contact Group meeting in Madrid, which emphasised the group's commitment to implementing the two-state solution as the only way to establish peace and security, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The meeting, attended by representatives of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Palestine, Qatar, Türkiye, Ireland, Norway, Slovenia, Spain, the League of Arab States, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, condemned all forms of violence and terrorism , and called for the two-state solution, based on international law, and the fulfilment of the rights of the Palestinian people and Israel's security.

In an MWL statement, MWL Secretary General and Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al Issa commended the group's unwavering efforts to alleviate the hardships faced by Palestinians and secure their legitimate rights and independent state.

He emphasised the importance of empowering the Palestinian government to fulfil its responsibilities in Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and urged the international community to actively support the two-state solution, including wide recognition of the State of Palestine and its full UN membership.

Al Issa also stressed the need for an immediate, unconditional, and unrestricted large-scale delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians by opening all crossings and supporting the work of UNRWA and other UN agencies.

He called all parties to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, and urged the implementation of the orders of the International Court of Justice, and an immediate halt to the dangerous escalation in the West Bank, to the military attacks on Palestinians, and to all illegal measures that undermine the prospects for peace, such as settlement activities, land confiscation, and the displacement of Palestinians.

Al Issa expressed appreciation for the efforts exerted in support of the Palestinian cause by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.