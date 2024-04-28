Pakistan: Senior judge kidnapped by armed men in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The ruins in the middle of Pantabangan Dam in Nueva Ecija province are a tourist draw, even as the region swelters in extreme heat
The District and Sessions Judge Shakirullah Marwat serving his duties in South Waziristan was kidnapped by armed men near the border area of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Geo News reported citing police.
DI Khan Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammad Adnan confirmed the incident, which happened in the Bagwal village located between the border area of Tank and DI Khan when the judge was returning from office to DI Khan.
He said the abductors left the judge's car and driver on the spot.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Police said no one has claimed responsibility for the judge's abduction.
Reacting to the unfortunate incident, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi expressed concern and grief over the matter.
He called on KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to explain the reason of his "non-seriousness" in the establishment of peace in the province.
"[The] CM should tell why isn't he serious about the establishment of peace and why terrorists are on the loose," he asked.
Kundi said that the reports of the judge's abduction has given rise to a sense of insecurity among the masses. He then prayed for the safe recovery of the judge, Geo News reported.
Taking notice of the matter, KP CM Gandapur issued directives for safe recovery of the abducted judge. He said emergency measures should be taken for Marwat's recovery and all available resources should be utilised for the task.
Gandapur condemned the incident, saying that elements involved in the kidnapping cannot escape justice.
ALSO READ
The ruins in the middle of Pantabangan Dam in Nueva Ecija province are a tourist draw, even as the region swelters in extreme heat
Friday's polling will be held for 88 of the total 543 seats in the lower house or Lok Sabha of Parliament with 160 million people eligible to vote
Kerala will decide the fate of 194 candidates as polling on all 20 parliamentary constituencies will be held in the second phase
Aid groups warn any invasion would add to already-catastrophic conditions for Gaza's 2.4 million people
Ten prisoners have been recaptured so far, authorities said
A wave of exceptionally hot weather has blasted parts of South and Southeast Asia this week
The three-term MP is facing central minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar and CPI leader Pannyan Ravindran at Thiruvananthapuram constituency
The prime minister referred to Muslims as "infiltrators" during a campaign speech