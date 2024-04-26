Pakistan: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in trouble for wearing police uniform

Photo: AFP File

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has once again landed in trouble, as the session court has been moved against her for donning a police uniform while attending a passing-out parade on Thursday, according to ARY News.

In his plea, the plaintiff claimed that Maryam Nawaz's wearing of a police official's uniform was "unlawful." The plea stated that no one is permitted to wear the official state institution outfit.

The petitioner said that despite Maryam Nawaz's plea to the police, no action was taken against her.

The petitioner begged the judge to provide instructions to file a complaint against Maryam Nawaz, the chief minister of Punjab.

The case's hearing was postponed by the court until April 29, as per ARY News.

Wearing the uniform, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz, notably participated in a police passing-out parade in Lahore.

The chief minister of Punjab bestowed a guard of honour and presented awards to the Police Training College's outstanding achievers, reported ARY News.

Notably, Maryam Nawaz, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) nominee, had made history by becoming Punjab's first female chief minister. She secured 220 votes in the election, triumphing over her opponent, Rana Aftab Ahmad of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), who received zero votes due to a boycott by SIC members.

The Punjab Assembly session, presided over by newly-elected Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan, witnessed opposition members from the Sunni Ittehad Council boycotting the proceedings.

Speaker Khan declared that only elections for the chief minister would take place, and no lawmakers were permitted to speak during the session, according to ARY News.

