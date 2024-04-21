Pakistan deports over 800 Afghan refugees: Report

Photo: AFP file

Over 800 Afghan refugees were deported from Pakistan via the Torkham and Spin Boldak crossings, Khaama Press reported on Sunday.

As per a Khaama Press report, a total of 837 Afghan refugees were forced to return to Afghanistan over the past 48 hours, confirmed by officials on Saturday.

Of these, 90 families, or 468 people, returned over the Torkham crossing, according to the Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation.

In a similar manner, 369 people, or 67 families, crossed the Spin Boldak crossing to return, Khaama Press reported.

The situation for Afghan refugees in the nation is still terrible, nevertheless, in spite of these efforts.

Numerous people continue to struggle with issues including lack of a roof over their head, restricted access to necessary services like healthcare and education, and susceptibility to prejudice and exploitation.

Additionally, the recent launch of the Pakistani government's second phase of deporting illegal refugees has added to the plight of Afghan refugees, exacerbating their already precarious situation and heightening concerns about their well-being and safety.

