Over 10,000 aid trucks have entered Gaza since ceasefire: UN

Trucks carrying aid move, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on February 5, 2025. — Reuters

More than 10,000 aid trucks have crossed into Gaza since a fragile ceasefire took hold on January 19, the United Nations humanitarian chief said on Thursday.

"We've moved over 10,000 trucks in the two weeks since the ceasefire, a massive surge," Tom Fletcher said on X.

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator added that he himself was "about to cross into northern Gaza with a convoy of aid".

"Thank you to the many people making it possible to get these trucks of vital, lifesaving food, medicine and tents through," he said.

His comments come as Israel and Hamas prepare to negotiate the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, which has paused 15 months of relentless fighting and bombing, unleashed after Hamas's deadly October 7, 2023 attack.

That attack resulted in the deaths of 1,210 people on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.