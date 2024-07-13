Over 100 Palestinians killed or wounded in Israeli attack on Khan Younis, Hamas says

The Munak canal is situated on the Yamuna river near Delhi's northwestern border with the state of Haryana
Dozens of Palestinians were killed or wounded in an Israeli attack on Saturday that hit tents housing displaced people in Gaza's Khan Younis, the Hamas-run media office said.
The Israeli military said it was looking into the report. There has been no statement yet from the Gaza health ministry on the official death toll.
"The Israeli occupation army conducted a big massacre by bombarding the tent camps of the displaced in Khan Younis. The horrifying massacre killed and wounded more than 100 people, including members of the Civil Emergency Service," the statement issued by the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said.
Socialist Party chief Faure accuses the country's president of failing to 'respect the vote of the French people', while LFI's Melenchon slams the 'return of the royal veto'
Only customers with an Apple ID registered in the EEA will be able to make use of these outside apps, according to the European Commission
The US president will hold a solo press conference at the Nato summit, his first time facing the press alone since November
This special relationship is so important and it's stronger than ever now, says Britain's new prime minister
The alliance will take a greater role from the US in coordinating training and weapons deliveries for Ukraine by setting up a centralized command
The president will be under severe pressure to show he can handle what has become a rare unscripted moment in his presidency
The BBC confirms the victims were the wife and daughters of one of its commentators