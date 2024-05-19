'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3': UAE Floating Hospital performs delicate surgeries for injured, wounded Palestinians

Fico has been in hospital since Wednesday when a lone gunman shot him four times, including in the abdomen
The UAE Floating Hospital in the Egyptian city of Al Arish has conducted a number of specialised and complex surgeries for Palestinian patients and the injured, as part of the medical services provided by UAE to Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip.
The provided medical support falls within the framework of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, ordered by President Sheikh Mohamed, to alleviate the humanitarian crisis facing the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
Dr Ahmed Mubarak, director of the hospital, said that the hospital's specialist medical team has performed five delicate surgeries during the past two days, which are the first of their kind that have been conduced in state-owned field hospitals for patients suffering from complex compound fractures.
He pointed out that these complex procedures and specialised material necessitate the use of cutting-edge medical technologies and equipment.
In response, the hospital has significantly ramped up its efforts in recent weeks to deliver comprehensive medical and surgical care to the wounded and injured from Gaza, particularly those requiring treatment with advanced medical supplies.
Mubarak explained that the total number of cases received by the hospital since its launch until today has reached 180, while the number of surgeries performed has reached 430 of various types at an average of 5 surgeries per day.
The UAE Floating Hospital launched its treatment services for the Palestinians on February 24, and an Emirati medical team from all specialties supervises the hospital. The hospital's capacity has increased to 120 beds from 100 beds, in addition to 100 beds for patient companions.
