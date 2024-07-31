Those taking this type 2 diabetes drug were up to 68 per cent less likely to receive prescriptions for smoking cessation medication and up to 21 per cent less likely to receive smoking cessation counselling
The UAE, through its humanitarian arm Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, has delivered tons of medical supplies and medications to hospitals and healthcare facilities across Gaza Strip to address the catastrophic medical situation.
A significant number of hospitals have gone out of service, hindering their ability to treat the wounded.
This week, the Operation promptly delivered 20 tons of essential medical supplies and medications to Doctors Without Borders, the Red Cross, and Al Awda Hospital, among others. This aid is crucial for continuing medical services following the collapse of Gaza's healthcare system, with total aid now exceeding 400 tons.
The medical aid includes medications for the elderly, such as those for blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol; heart medications, pain relievers, antibiotics, respiratory and digestive system drugs; essential children's medications; ointments for skin diseases, and various first aid supplies.
Previously, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has supported all Gaza hospitals with medical supplies, ambulances, and equipment, enhancing hospital capacity and service quality for displaced persons. This came after the entry of medical supplies was halted due to the dire conditions in the sector.
This response highlights the UAE's commitment to swiftly addressing the needs of the Palestinian people, reflecting its longstanding dedication to providing timely and necessary assistance.
