OPEC grants UAE increase of 300,000 barrels per day in 2025

It was at a depth of 116 km, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said
The level of overall crude oil production would be extended for OPEC and non-OPEC Participating Countries in the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC), starting 1 January 2025 until 31 December 2025. This was granted in the 37th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting.
Participating countries also agreed to grant the UAE a new reference production level of 3.519 million barrels per day in 2025, equivalent to an increase of 300,000 barrels per day, to be gradually implemented from January 2025 to September 2025.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channel
The total voluntary cuts adopted by some member countries reached 2.2 million barrels per day, while the total cuts of OPEC+ members amount to 5.86 million barrels per day, which have been extended until the end of next year.
An OPEC statement said today's decisions came in light of the continued commitment of the OPEC and non-OPEC participating countries in the DoC to achieve and sustain a stable oil market, and to provide long-term guidance and transparency for the market.
It is also in line with the approach of being precautious, proactive, and pre-emptive, which has been consistently adopted by OPEC and non-OPEC Participating Countries in the Declaration of Cooperation, according to the statement.
The 38th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting will be held on 1 December 2024.
ALSO READ:
It was at a depth of 116 km, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said
Paris-based Moroccan journalist Manal Fkihi said her application for a press card had been turned down
Media reports say one of the victims was far-right activist and Islamic critic Michael Stuerzenberger
Mary Trump identified herself as a Times source in her 2020 tell-all, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man"
The intelligence agency's announcement comes two weeks after nighttime gunfire was reported outside Israel's embassy in Stockholm
Early results: African National Congress biggest party but no majority; incumbent Ramaphosa likely to win fresh term
The country's election rules stop campaigning about 36 hours before voting begins
He added that all passengers and crew, who will be important witnesses to the investigation, had safely left the plane