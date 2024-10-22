Oman: Two dead after tanker carrying chemical substance overturns

A chemical leak as a result of the accident was contained, authorities said
Photos: Oman's Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority/X
Two Omani citizens died in an accident involving a tanker carrying a chemical substance in the governorate of Ad Dakhiliyah, authorities said on Tuesday.
Photos on X posted by the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority show the tanker overturned on its side.
A leak of a chemical substance known as Triethylene Glycol (TEG) was detected and contained, the authority said.
On October 20, one Omani drowned in Al Wusta Governorate, the authority said in another post on X.
