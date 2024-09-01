No survivors in crash of Russian helicopter with 22 on board

This handout picture posted of the official Telegram channel of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry on September 1, 2024, reportedly shows a view of the crash site of the Mi-8 helicopter in Kamchatka. Photo: AFP/ Telegram account @mchs_official

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 6:18 PM Last updated: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 6:20 PM

Searchers found no survivors among the wreckage of a Russian helicopter that crashed in the far eastern peninsula of Kamchatka with 22 people on board, state news agency TASS said on Sunday.

