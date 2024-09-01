E-Paper

No survivors in crash of Russian helicopter with 22 on board

The Mi-8T helicopter had taken off from a base near the Vachkazhets volcano

By Reuters

This handout picture posted of the official Telegram channel of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry on September 1, 2024, reportedly shows a view of the crash site of the Mi-8 helicopter in Kamchatka. Photo: AFP/ Telegram account @mchs_official
This handout picture posted of the official Telegram channel of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry on September 1, 2024, reportedly shows a view of the crash site of the Mi-8 helicopter in Kamchatka. Photo: AFP/ Telegram account @mchs_official

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 6:18 PM

Last updated: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 6:20 PM

Searchers found no survivors among the wreckage of a Russian helicopter that crashed in the far eastern peninsula of Kamchatka with 22 people on board, state news agency TASS said on Sunday.

The Mi-8T helicopter had taken off from a base near the Vachkazhets volcano. The Kamchatka peninsula, some 7,100 km (4,400 miles) east of Moscow, was hit by a cyclone over the weekend, with heavy winds and rain, but it was not clear if that was the cause of the crash.

