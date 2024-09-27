'No place in Iran that Israel can't reach': Netanyahu's warning at UN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 27, 2024. Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 6:50 PM Last updated: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 6:51 PM

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran on Friday that Israel will strike if it is hit first and warned that his country can reach any part of the cleric-run state as he vowed to fight on in Gaza.

"I have a message for the tyrants of Tehran. If you strike us, we will strike you," Netanyahu told the UN General Assembly.

"There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach, and that's true of the entire Middle East."

Delegates, including from Lebanon and the Palestinian territories, exited the room as Netanyahu took the rostrum for his address amid a mix of cheers and angry yells.

"After I heard the lies and slanders leveled at my country by many of the speakers at this podium, I decided to come here and set the record straight," Netanyahu said at the start of his speech.

Ahead of his speech, protesters gathered outside Netanyahu's hotel in New York to demand an end to the violence in Gaza and Lebanon.

On Wednesday, the United States, France and other allies unveiled a 21-day truce proposal, after President Joe Biden and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The White House has said that the call for a ceasefire had been "coordinated" with Israel, but Netanyahu's office on Thursday said that the prime minister has not responded to the proposal.

"It is an American-French proposal, which the prime minister has not even responded to," said a statement from Netanyahu's office, adding that he had ordered the army "to continue the fighting with full force."

Hezbollah and Israel have been locked in a deadly exchange of cross-border fire since the Iran-backed group's Palestinian ally, Hamas, attacked Israel on October 7.

Netanyahu vowed Friday that "Hamas has got to go" and would have no role in the reconstruction of Gaza as he vowed to fight until "total victory".