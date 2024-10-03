Nine dead in Taiwan hospital blaze: Fire agency

The advance of Moscow's forces, which control just under a fifth of Ukraine, has underlined Russia's vast superiority in men and materiel
Nine people died on Thursday after a fire ripped through a hospital in southern Taiwan, the island's fire agency said.
The blaze in Pingtung County was reported at around 7.40am, and was put out shortly after 1.00pm, according to an online post by the fire agency.
Eight victims were confirmed dead after being taken away for treatment, and another was later found dead at the scene, the agency said.
The fire broke out the same day that Typhoon Krathon made landfall in the island's south, although Taiwanese authorities did not link the two.
Krathon forced schools and offices to shut for a second day amid strong winds and heavy rain that have left two dead and more than 100 injured.
Teams of enumerators accompanied by soldiers and armed police went door to door in Yangon to fill in the 68-question survey
The debate is likely the final one of the 2024 presidential campaign, potentially giving it some extra weight ahead of the November 5 election
Taal is one of the world's smallest active volcanoes and some of its previous eruptions have impacted the capital and air travel
The 207 to 121 vote was largely a repeat of the Conservatives' failed attempt last week to trigger snap elections
Reporters say they are frequently rounded up for covering attacks by militant groups or writing about the discrimination of women
Roughly 8,000 celeb-bait scams taken down from Facebook, Instagram
Weakening Krathon expected to hit land early on Thursday