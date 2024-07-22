Nigerian artist aims at world record for largest individual drawing

The livestock industry accounts for around 30% of global methane emissions
Nigerian artist Fola David is seeking the Guinness record for the largest drawing by an individual after spending six days on his piece in a stadium in the commercial capital Lagos.
David, also a medical doctor, said his 1,050 square metres 'Unity in Diversity' artwork showing two giant hands holding Nigeria's map was meant to showcase the country's cultural heritage.
Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, is made up of about 250 ethnic groups, split roughly equally between Muslims and Christians, with ethnic frictions common.
"Our diversity should be seen as something that unites us, as something that strengthens us, rather than something that should create that divide between us," David said after completing his work on Sunday night.
The Guinness World Record body has been informed and will need to certify his work if he is to surpass the record set in 2021 by Indian artist Ravi Soni who drew a 629.98 square metres piece.
