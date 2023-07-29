Niger coup: France suspends all development aid

The French government called for a return to constitutional order

France has suspended all development aid to Niger with immediate effect, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement, after a defence council meeting with President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday that followed a military coup in Niger.

In the statement, the French government called for a return to "constitutional order" in Niger, centred around President Mohamed Bazoum.

