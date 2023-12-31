UAE

New Year 2024: New Zealand celebrates with fireworks and laser displays

Along with Pacific island nations such as Kiribati and Samoa, it is one the first to reach the end of 2023

Published: Sun 31 Dec 2023, 3:30 PM

It's already 2024 in New Zealand! The country, along with Pacific island nations such as Kiribati and Samoa, is one of the first to ring in the New Year.

You can watch the fireworks here:

New Zealanders welcomed the fresh start with fireworks, laser displays and other extravagant celebrations.

ALSO READ:

