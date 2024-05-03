Nepal's top court orders limit on Everest climbing permits

The mission titled ICUBE-Q will be launched on board China's Chang'E6 from Hainan
Nepal's Supreme Court has ordered the government to limit the number of mountaineering permits issued for Everest and other peaks, a lawyer confirmed Friday, just as expeditions prepare for the spring climbing season.
"It has ordered a limit to the number of climbers," lawyer Deepak Bikram Mishra, who filed a petition urging the court to curtail climbing permits back in 2019, told AFP.
As the climate warms due to the burning of fossil fuels, heatwaves are lasting longer and reaching greater peaks as average temperatures rise
Schools in Delhi-NCR that received threat emails closed as a precaution; children sent home
Around nine schools have received bomb threats so far, according to a Delhi Fire official; search operations underway
Demonstrators had vowed they would fight any eviction as they protested the soaring death toll from Israel's war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip
The vast archipelago nation, experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire'
Lawyers from two countries clashed at the court this month, with Nicaragua saying Germany was 'pathetic' for providing weapons to Israel and aid to Gazans
The US Secretary of State observed Jordan's efforts to bring in food and supplies