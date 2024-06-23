E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

NEET-UG: 750 out of 1,563 candidates skip retest, says authority

The re-conduct of the exam was announced following allegations of irregularities in NEET-UG, including paper leaks

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 6:41 PM

Last updated: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 6:51 PM

A total of 813 appeared while 750 skipped the NEET-UG retest on Sunday, according to the National Testing Agency. A total of 1,563 students were given grace marks and were eligible to take the retest following a Supreme Court order.

The retest is being conducted for the affected candidates who had experienced time loss during the originally scheduled examination on May 5.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Only 52 per cent of a total of 1563 candidates gave retest on June 23. Attendance 813 total. On two Jajjar centres, attendance was 58.09 per cent. Out of 494, 287 gave the retest," NTA said.


"63 candidates were debarred from all over the country over malpractices. Now 17 candidates from Bihar have been debarred for malpractices during the NEET examination. 30 candidates from centers in Godhra have been debarred," as per NTA.

The re-conduct of the exam was announced following allegations of irregularities in NEET-UG, including paper leaks.

Amid allegations of irregularities in the conduct of entrance examinations, the National Testing Agency (NTA) claimed on Sunday that its website and all its web portals are fully secure.

The NTA further dismissed the allegations of the portals being compromised, calling them "wrong and misleading."

"NTA website and all its web portals are fully secure. Any information that has been compromised and hacked is wrong and misleading," the NTA said in a post on X.

The NTA is facing criticism over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance-Test (NEET) (UG) Examination 2024. This has led to an uproar across the country, with the opposition demanding to scrap the testing agency. An unprecedented 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 marks out of 720, which added to the concerns.

Amid the NEET irregularities allegations, the Centre postponed the NEET-PG exam a day ahead of its postponed date and cancelled the UGC-NET exam conducted on June 18.

ALSO READ:



More news from World