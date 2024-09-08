Musk says SpaceX to launch first uncrewed Starships to Mars in two years

The autopsies on cook Recaldo Thomas and Mike Lynch were expected to be conducted on Friday, with Hannah Lynch due to follow on Saturday
SpaceX will launch its first uncrewed Starships to Mars in two years when the next Earth-Mars transfer window opens, chief executive officer Elon Musk said in a post on social media platform X on Saturday.
"These will be uncrewed to test the reliability of landing intact on Mars," Musk said, adding if those landings go well, his space company will launch its first crewed flights to Mars in four years.
"Flight rate will grow exponentially from there, with the goal of building a self-sustaining city in about 20 years," the billionaire said.
In April, Musk, who founded SpaceX in 2002, said the first uncrewed starship to land on Mars would be within five years, with the first people landing on Mars within seven years.
In June, a Starship rocket survived a fiery, hypersonic return from space and achieved a breakthrough landing demonstration in the Indian Ocean, completing a full test mission around the globe on the rocket's fourth try.
Musk is counting on Starship to fulfil his goal of producing a large, multipurpose next-generation spacecraft capable of sending people and cargo to the moon later this decade, and ultimately flying to Mars.
PM2.5 reached levels higher than average in India due to human and industrial activity, according to the UN weather agency
The rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata on August 9 has stoked nationwide anger at the chronic issue of violence against women
The decision by District Judge Barker maintains a pause on the programme through September 23 to allow for legal briefing and a possible hearing
Trump has argued that the prosecution, and other legal cases against him, are politically motivated attempts to undermine his presidential campaign
The debate will be the first between Trump and Harris, who took over as the Democratic candidate from Biden following his decision to step aside on July 21
Unity between faiths has been the central theme of the pontiff's Asia trip and a declaration they signed called for 'religious harmony for the sake of humanity'
Musk risks possible EU sanctions in the coming months for allegedly breaking new content rules