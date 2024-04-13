UAE

'Multiple' people stabbed at shopping centre in Sydney

Police received reports of the stabbings on Saturday

By AFP

Published: Sat 13 Apr 2024, 11:12 AM

Last updated: Sat 13 Apr 2024, 11:16 AM

Australian police on Saturday said they had received reports that "multiple people" were stabbed at a busy shopping centre in Sydney.

The incidents occurred at the sprawling Westfield Bondi Junction mall complex, which was packed with Saturday afternoon shoppers.


The mall has been locked down and police have urged people to avoid the area.

New South Wales Ambulance told AFP one man had been shot dead by police. He is believed to be one of the attackers.

The motive was not immediately clear.

