Mpox killed 548 people in DR Congo since start of 2024

Usually mild, it causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions on the body
An mpox outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed 548 people since the start of the year, with all provinces affected by the virus, the health minister said on Thursday in a statement.
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday declared the mpox surge in Africa a global public health emergency, worried by the rise in cases in DRC and the spread to nearby countries.
"According to the latest epidemiological report, our country has recorded 15,664 potential cases and 548 deaths since the beginning of the year," Health Minister Samuel-Roger Kamba said in a separate video message seen by AFP on Thursday.
The DRC is made up of 26 provinces and has a population of around 100 million.
The most affected provinces are South Kivu, North Kivu, Tshopo, Equateur, North Ubangi, Tshuapa, Mongala and Sankuru, Kamba said.
The UN health agency's decision came the day after the African Union's health watchdog declared its own public health emergency over the growing outbreak.
