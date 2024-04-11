More than 98,000 people evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan

With very low prices and a huge variety of items, the Chinese shopping app has enjoyed rapid growth in dozens of countries since it was launched in 2022
More than 98,000 people have been evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan, the country's emergencies ministry said on Thursday.
A spokesman for the ministry said it was closely monitoring the situation in the North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions which were at risk of further flooding.
The Tesla CEO made the announcement in a post on social media platform X
It comes a day after at least nine people were killed and more than 1,000 injured by a powerful earthquake in Taiwan
Today, the role of the UAE in the global economy is highlighted by its approach in trade, investment, and innovation
The technology that brings us closer to distant cultures and global events also fragments our media ecosystems
Taiwan's worst quake in recent years struck on September 21, 1999, with a magnitude of 7.7, causing 2,400 deaths
A tsunami warning has been issued for Philippines and the islands of southern Japan
The shooting took place at a school in Helsinki suburb, which has around 800 students