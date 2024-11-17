Miss Universe 2024: Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig crowned winner

Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig has been crowned Miss Universe 2024. The titleholder's winning answer was: ‘No matter where you come from, no matter your past, you can always choose to turn it into your strengths.’

As is tradition, Victoria was crowned by the previous year's title winner, Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios.

Watch the Miss Universe 2024's emotional reaction here:

All the participants celebrated together after the competition drew to a close. Watch the video here: