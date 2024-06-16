Millions worth of narcotics found in Israel, three arrested

Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 9:44 PM Last updated: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 9:58 PM

Israeli police detectives found cocaine worth millions of shekels hidden in rice boxes and arrested three suspects and the investigation continues.

The cocaine was uncovered during what was described as a "proactive activity" against the trafficking of dangerous drugs that was carried out last Thursday.

During the activity, several residential apartments and warehouses in the centre of the country were searched.