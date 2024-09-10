E-Paper

Michigan Supreme Court rules RFK Jr to stay on state's presidential ballot

Kennedy dropped out as an independent candidate in the presidential race last month and endorsed Trump

By Reuters

Former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gestures during Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump's rally in Glendale, Arizona, US, on August 23, 2024. — Reuters file
Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 9:58 PM

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled on Monday that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s name will remain as a presidential candidate on the state's ballots for the November 5 election, despite his request to be removed, in a potential blow to Republican Donald Trump.

Kennedy dropped out as an independent candidate in the presidential race last month and endorsed Trump, the Republican nominee and former president, who is running against Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris.


Kennedy has sought to remove his name from ballots in political swing states such as Michigan and Arizona to avoid being a spoiler in the race.

His presence on the ballot in Michigan could hurt Trump in the politically divided state if Kennedy supporters back him rather than voting for the former president as Kennedy now hopes.

The state Supreme Court's decision reversed an earlier ruling by the state's Court of Appeals, which had allowed Kennedy's name to be withdrawn from the ballot.


