Meta lifts restrictions on Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts

Only customers with an Apple ID registered in the EEA will be able to make use of these outside apps, according to the European Commission
Meta said Friday it was lifting restrictions on US presidential candidate Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts, ending measures put in place after his supporters violently stormed the US Capitol in 2021.
It said that "former President Trump, as the nominee of the Republican Party, will no longer be subject to the heightened suspension penalties."
Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended indefinitely a day after his supporters attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and it was determined he had praised people engaged in violence on social media.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
His accounts were reinstated in February 2023 but with a threat of penalties for future breaches – an additional restriction that Meta lifted on Friday.
"In assessing our responsibility to allow political expression, we believe that the American people should be able to hear from the nominees for President on the same basis," Meta wrote in a blog post.
It added that US presidential candidates "remain subject to the same Community Standards as all Facebook and Instagram users, including those policies designed to prevent hate speech and incitement to violence."
Trump, the first former president to be convicted of a crime, was also banned from Twitter and YouTube.
While those restrictions were later lifted last year, Trump now mainly communicates on his own social media platform, Truth Social.
His Facebook profile, which has 34 million users, includes messages originally published on Truth Social as well as invitations to rallies and videos from his campaign.
ALSO READ:
Only customers with an Apple ID registered in the EEA will be able to make use of these outside apps, according to the European Commission
The US president will hold a solo press conference at the Nato summit, his first time facing the press alone since November
This special relationship is so important and it's stronger than ever now, says Britain's new prime minister
The alliance will take a greater role from the US in coordinating training and weapons deliveries for Ukraine by setting up a centralized command
The president will be under severe pressure to show he can handle what has become a rare unscripted moment in his presidency
The BBC confirms the victims were the wife and daughters of one of its commentators
A robust package will soon be unveiled and that will build a clear and strong bridge for Ukraine's Nato membership, says US Secretary of State
Left-wing bloc says it should be able to govern; Centrists seek to win over moderate right Republicans