Yemen's Houthis say they fired two missiles at targets in central Israel

Yemenis walk past a billboard bearing a portrait of Lebanese Hezbollah's slain leader Hassan Nasrallah during a demonstration in support of Palestinians on the first anniversary of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, in the Huthi-controlled capital Sanaa on October 7, 2024. Photo: AFP

Yemen's Houthis said on Monday that they fired two missiles at military targets in central Israel's Jaffa area. The Houthi announcement was made shortly after Israel said it intercepted a missile fired at central Israel from Yemen.

Earlier, the Israeli military said a surface-to-surface missile fired from Yemen at central Israel on Monday was intercepted.

The missile set off air raid sirens across large swaths of central Israel, sending residents running for shelter.

"Following the sirens that sounded in a number of areas in central Israel, the surface-to-surface missile fired from Yemen was successfully intercepted" by the Israeli Air Force, the military said in a statement.