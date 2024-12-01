Yemen's Houthis say targeted Israel with missile

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: Reuters File

Yemen's Houthis said they fired a missile at central Israel on Sunday, as Israeli forces announced they had intercepted a "projectile".

They "carried out a targeting operation against a vital target" in the Tel Aviv area using a "hypersonic missile", a Houthi statement said.

An Israeli armed forces statement said: "One projectile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to its crossing into Israeli territory."

The projectile was shot down after sirens had sounded in various areas of central Israel in the early morning, the Israeli statement said.

The Houthis said they launched a 'Palestine 2' missile, which they describe as a hypersonic ballistic missile that is manufactured in Yemen.

Yemen's Houthis, part of Iran's "axis of resistance" against Israel and the United States, have periodically fired drones and missiles at Israel since the outbreak of the Gaza war.