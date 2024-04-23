What's inside the food packs that were dropped over Gaza?

Published: Tue 23 Apr 2024, 6:07 PM Last updated: Tue 23 Apr 2024, 6:10 PM

In the midst of the challenging circumstances faced by the people of Gaza, a ray of hope emerged as food packs were air-dropped to provide sustenance and support. These carefully curated packages contained vital provisions and hygiene kits, offering help amidst war and conflicts.

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) partnered with the Jomipsa organization to deliver these food packs to Gaza, which is known as a non-governmental organisation that produces food products for emergency situations. On Tuesday, Jomipsa participated in the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD).

The food packs air-dropped in Gaza in March fed approximately 4,000 individuals. The packs consisted of various food items, including oil, different types of pasta, five boxes of biscuits, corn, and flour, and canned food. Additionally, there were seasoning options of salt, pepper, and sugar. It also included quick snacks like dates, soup, nuts, and cereal bars.

KT Photo: Waad Barakat

"In humanitarian crisis areas, it is essential to provide the population with food that meets their specific needs and cultural and religious preferences. At Jomipsa, we are trying to provide food that is adapted to any phase of an emergency situation," stated Juan Navarro, Jomipsa's account manager to Khaleej Times.

Juan Navarro

In addition to food, the packs also contain non-food items to address the complexity of the situation. These items include a spork, moist wipes for personal hygiene, a flameless heater for heating meals, and water purification tablets in case of difficulty in accessing clean water. Jomipsa food packs are designed to feed five families for an entire month.

Jomipsa's collaboration with various organisations extends beyond Gaza, as they are involved in similar projects worldwide. For instance, they had previously delivered aid to regions facing difficulties accessing food, such as Ukraine during war.

In addition to providing food, Jompisa has also provided hygiene kits. "One of the fundamental aspects of any humanitarian crisis is to keep possible epidemics under control and maintaining basic hygienic standards,” added Juan.

The kit includes essential items such as soap, bath towel, comb, detergent, female underwears of different sizes, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, torch/flashlight, whistle, disposable sanitary pads, reusable menstrual pads, and more. Each item was carefully selected to meet minimum hygiene standards and prevent spread of diseases.

The hygiene kit, which was delivered inside a pocket, served the purpose of giving people in camps the opportunity to store or fetch water if needed.

KT Photo: Waad Barakat

For the third year in a row, Jomipsa has taken part in the DIHAD, showcasing their humanitarian efforts. "We hope to spread our vision to the world. This constant communication with other humanitarian organisations allows us to understand where and how we can help," said Juan.

As the UAE continues to play a pivotal role in global humanitarian efforts, the DIHAD conference in its 20th edition showcased how the world can come together in innovation to provide humanitarian work. "More than 950 international humanitarian organisations participated in this event, with more than 16,000 attendees and more than 160 countries. It’s continuous work to achieve the vision of our leadership, the rulers of the Emirates, and also the people of the country who love to give back,” stated Amb. Dr Abdulsalam AlMadani, PAM Roving Ambassador for the GCC Region, Chairman of DIHAD Organisation, and of DISAB to Khaleej Times.

Dr Abdulsalam AlMadani

