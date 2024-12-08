'We are free': Syrian expats in UAE celebrate Assad's fall with hope, caution amid uncertainty

Syrians gesture from a bus as they are heading to Syria. Photo by Reuters used for illustrative purposes

Many Syrian expats in the UAE celebrated with mixed emotions after rebels announced the ousting of President Bashar Al Assad and the fall of the 50-year Assad regime. Many spent the night glued to their screens, eagerly following the dramatic developments.

“We didn’t sleep the whole night,” said 37-year-old Faten (name changed on request). “My parents and my entire family stayed up following the news closely. At 4am, this morning the troops reached the capital and overtook power peacefully. We are finally free. This feels like our new national day.”

On Sunday, rebels announced that they had ousted President Bashar Al Assad, marking the end of Assad's nearly 25-year-rule. Rebels claimed they had taken control of Damascus after a lightning offensive, with reports indicating that Assad had fled the capital by plane, his destination unknown. The regime’s collapse follows a brutal 13-year civil war that began in 2011, when peaceful protests calling for democratic reforms were crushed by the government.

While celebrations spread among Syrians in the UAE, fears about the future remained. The UAE's diplomatic adviser, Anwar Gargash, warned that Syria’s instability could leave the country vulnerable to extremism and terrorism. He cautioned that the ongoing events in Syria highlighted the destructive nature of political failure and conflict.

"Unfolding events in Syria are also a clear indication of political failure and the destructive nature of conflict and chaos," said Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President, adding that Assad had not used the 'lifeline' offered to him by various Arab countries before, including the UAE.

In the first official comments from the UAE on the matter, he warned that non-state actors should not be allowed the opportunity to exploit political vacuums. He added that Syria should have free elections so the Syrian people can choose who they want. "The driver in the future of Syria has to be Syrian."

Uncertainty about the future

The uncertainty surrounding the country’s future was shared by many Syrian expats, including Mohammed, a 32-year-old translator living in Dubai. "It feels like I just woke up from a nightmare," he said. "After 13 years of fleeing, I now have hope that I may be able to visit my country and my land again."

"But I know that our difficulties are far from over. Until the new government is formed, everything is in a precarious situation," he added.

Mohammed expressed concern about the potential for internal conflict, noting that the country remains deeply divided. "There are several groups in Syria, some who supported Assad and some who didn’t," he said. "Those who opposed him suffered heavily over the last 13 years. They need to let go of their hard feelings and be willing to live peacefully together. If they don’t, violence could escalate, with widespread consequences."

The Syrian civil war, which started 13 years ago during the Arab Spring, has killed over 500,000 people and displaced millions. While the fall of Assad brings a glimmer of hope, Syrians both in the UAE and at home are acutely aware of the challenges ahead.

Jubilant scenes of reunion Meanwhile, jubilant scenes of reunions between separated family members were widely shared on social media and news outlets, reflecting the emotional relief felt by many. "A lot of political prisoners were freed," Faten noted. "Many refugees who were living in surrounding countries have begun making their way home. It is truly such a happy day for all of us." However, the transition to peace will not be easy. Mohammed highlighted the extensive rehabilitation work needed for those returning from years of imprisonment. "Some political prisoners have been thrown into overcrowded jails, unable to see sunlight for years," he explained. "Hospitals are preparing for the physical and mental health challenges these individuals will face in the coming months, if not years." As Syrians in the UAE and around the world reflect on the fall of the Assad regime, they remain hopeful but cautious about what lies ahead for their homeland.