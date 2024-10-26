Watch: UAE floating hospital successfully performs complex surgeries on 2 Palestinians

Photo: Screengrab/WAM

The UAE floating hospital in Al Arish, Egypt has successfully performed two complex surgeries, UAE news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

The medical team performed the two operations which required arthroscopic surgery. The first surgery was performed on a female patient who suffered from recurrent dislocation of the right shoulder resulting from an injury suffered during the Gaza war.

The joint was patched and trimmed during the operation. She is now undergoing physiotherapy sessions and is moving her shoulder better than before, WAM said.

The second operation was performed on a patient who suffered from complications in the right knee joint resulting from fractures, which resulted in her inability to bend her knee. During the surgery, the joint was unblocked, adhesions were removed, and knee flexion was restored to 120 degrees.

The floating hospital began providing medical assistance to Palestinians since it was established in February this year. The floating hospital has a capacity of 100 beds along with an addition 100 beds for those accompanying the patients.

The hospital opened a physiotherapy department last week.