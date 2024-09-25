Watch: UAE distributes essential supplies to displaced Palestinian families in Gaza

Researchers say a record spate of wildfires this year has released massive amounts of carbon dioxide back into the atmosphere
The UAE continues to distribute essential supplies to families and children in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, in line with its ongoing humanitarian efforts in this regard.
As part of its various initiatives, the UAE distributed milk and basic supplies for children to displaced Palestinian families in the city of Khan Younis, to support them and provide their essential needs amidst the dire conditions they have been facing for months, which have led to shortages of basic necessities for children.
Through the volunteer teams of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE provided milk and food supplies to children in Khan Younis, given the urgent need and the difficulty in accessing them due to the current situation in the Strip.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The UAE, through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 and its daily relief campaigns and aid, aims to alleviate the suffering of displaced persons and provide essential needs in shelters, hospitals, and health centres after the worsening situation in Gaza.
Watch the video below:
From the very first moment, the UAE swiftly provided assistance and support to all affected segments in the region.
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 provides humanitarian aid to the displaced in the Gaza Strip, including food parcels, supplies for children and women, tents, vegetables, and water, in a humanitarian effort aimed at easing the suffering of the displaced and supporting them in these difficult circumstances. This reflects the UAE's long-standing commitment, since its foundation, to support countries and peoples in need.
ALSO READ:
Researchers say a record spate of wildfires this year has released massive amounts of carbon dioxide back into the atmosphere
The country is experiencing its worst drought in 61 years, President Noboa tells UN General Assembly
Researchers are working in a controlled environment that simulates how climate change will affect the region in 2040
The country's conservative opposition party says it is an attempt to censor critical media
Leaders from government and business come together at the New York Climate Week to try to drive forward action against climate change
Four Unicef ambassadors speak up for young people ahead of the UN's annual diplomatic bonanza in New York
Scientists warn of ocean acidification crisis
Celebrity voices to launch in US and other English-speaking markets