Watch: Saudi Crown Prince meets Iran's foreign minister

Iran's foreign minister on Friday met with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Salman as part of his visit to the kingdom, a sign of easing tensions between the two countries.
Saudi state television aired images of Prince Mohammed sitting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah.
The Saudi Press Agency offered details of their conversation, saying they reviewed relations and “future opportunities for cooperation". Iran's Foreign Ministry also acknowledged the talks.
Amirabdollahian arrived on Thursday in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, for meetings with his counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan. The two countries had reached a détente in March mediated by China.
