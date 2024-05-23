E-Paper

Watch: Holy Kaaba's Kiswa raised as Haj 2024 begins

The annual custom is meant to prevent damage to the Holy Kaaba before the Haj

Web Desk
Ihraam draped on the Holy Kaaba. Photo: X/@theholymosques
Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 10:49 AM

Last updated: Thu 23 May 2024, 10:54 AM

In preparation for the Haj season 2024 (1445AH), the black covering or Kiswa of the Holy Kaaba in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, was raised on Wednesday after the evening prayers.

The annual custom is meant to prevent damage to the Holy Kaaba before the Haj.


Every year, the kiswa is raised to a height of three metres from the bottom of the Holy Kaaba and is covered with a white cotton cloth (ihraam) 2.5 meters in width and 54 metres in length.

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques pressed specialised national technical cadres for the work.


The work begins with unscrewing the bottom of the cover from all sides, separating their corners, untying the bottom rope and removing it out of fixing rings, after which the cloth is rolled upwards and aligned. The lanterns are then dismantled and the white cloth is fixed, after which lanterns are re-installed.

Kiswa used to be changed every year on the ninth day of the Islamic month of Dul Hijjah. In 2022, it was moved to the first day of Muharram.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah cautioned pilgrims about fraudulent and Haj companies and reiterated that a valid Haj visa is required to perform the pilgrimage.

The country has also announced penalties for violations of Haj rules and regulations for the year 2024.

According to the country's Ministry of Interior, a fine of 10,000 riyals will be imposed on citizens as well as visitors who are caught without a Haj permit in the following places: The city of Mecca; Central area; sacred sites; Al-Haramain Train Station in Al-Rasifa; security control centres; temporary security control centres; and sorting centres.

