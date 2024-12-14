Watch: Abdullah bin Zayed attends Aqaba ministerial meetings on Syria

Photo: WAM

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, participated in the Aqaba Ministerial Meetings on Syria, which commenced today in Aqaba, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Sheikh Abdullah also joined the meeting of Arab Ministerial Liaison Committee on Syria, where invitations were extended to the UAE, the Kingdom of Bahrain, as the current Arab Summit Chair, and the State of Qatar, in addition to the Liaison Committee members: the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Iraq, the Republic of Lebanon, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Secretary-General of the Arab League.

The meeting was attended by Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia; Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar; Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan; Fuad Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq; Abdullah Bou Habib, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lebanon; and Dr. Badr Abdel Aty, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration of Egypt.

Also present were Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, and Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League.

The meeting, convened at the invitation of Jordan, discussed developments in Syria and explored ways to enhance Arab efforts in supporting Syria's unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty, and the security and stability of its people.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to Syria's security, stability, unity, and sovereignty. He highlighted the significance of the meeting in fostering a collective Arab, regional, and international approach to achieving a political settlement in Syria, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254, that meets the Syrian people's aspirations for development and a dignified life.