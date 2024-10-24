War monitor says two dead in Israel strikes on Syria

Journalists report next to the wreckage of a car that was targeted in an Israeli drone attack on the Beirut-Damascus road in the area of Kahhale on October 24, 2024. — AFP

A Syria war monitor said Israeli strikes in the capital and in central Homs province on Thursday killed two people, including a soldier.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes in Damascus's Kafr Sousa district targeted "the courtyard of a government building near a military fuel station".

"One person whose identity is unknown" was killed and three others wounded, the Britain-based war monitor said.

In Homs province, which borders Lebanon where Israeli troops are fighting Hezbollah, the Israeli strikes "targeted a truck near a regime forces checkpoint on the road on the outskirts of Qusayr".

That attack killed a soldier and wounded four others, the Observatory said.