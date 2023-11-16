UAE

'Violent attack' underway on Gaza's Al Ahli hospital, Red Crescent says

Teams are unable to move and reach those who are injured, it said

By AFP

A satellite image shows Al Ahli hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. — Reuters file
A satellite image shows Al Ahli hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. — Reuters file

Published: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 8:05 PM

The Red Crescent said Israeli tanks were laying siege to Gaza's Al Ahli hospital in a "violent attack" on Thursday, as Israel accuses Hamas of using health facilities as bases.

"Teams are unable to move and reach those who are injured," the organisation said on X, formerly Twitter.

