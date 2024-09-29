US says all-out war not the way to return people to homes in northern Israel

Delegates, including from Lebanon and the Palestinian territories, exited the room as the Israeli PM took the rostrum for his address
Israel will not be able to safely get people back into their homes in the north of the country by waging an all-out war with Hezbollah or Iran, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Sunday.
Israel struck more targets in Lebanon on Sunday, pressing Hezbollah with new attacks after killing the Iran-backed group's leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Israel's stated goal is to make its northern areas safe from Hezbollah rocket fire and allow thousands of displaced residents to return.
"An all-out war with Hezbollah, certainly with Iran, is not the way to do that. If you want to get those folks back home safely and sustainably, we believe that a diplomatic path is the right course," Kirby told CNN.
The United States is watching to see what Hezbollah does to try to fill its leadership vacuum "and is continuing to talk to the Israelis about what the right next steps are", he said.
Lebanon's Health Ministry says more than 1,000 Lebanese were killed and 6,000 wounded in the past two weeks. The government said a million people - a fifth of the population - had fled their homes.
The Northern Lights project plans to take CO2 emissions captured at factory smokestacks in Europe and inject them into geological reservoirs under the seabed
Pontiff says an increase in foreign aid could help stem the flow of refugees and migrants seeking to enter Europe
The Norwegian-Indian man, Rinson Jose, is founder of a Bulgarian company that was reportedly part of the pager supply chain
The Israeli military said fighter jets eliminated Mohammed Srur the commander of Hezbollah's air unit in Beirut
The Indian Army soldier was stationed in the Golan Heights under a UN peacekeeping mission
Trump's plans to bring back huge tariffs on foreign imports will hurt middle class Americans in their wallets, says Democratic presidential candidate
I'm a gun owner. If someone breaks in my house they're getting shot, says Democratic presidential candidate