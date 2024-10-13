US officials say Israel has narrowed down targets to strike in Iran: NBC report

Israel has not made final decisions about how and when to act, the report said
US officials believe Israel has narrowed down targets in its response to Iran's recent attack to military and energy infrastructure, NBC reported on Saturday.
There is no indication that Israel will target nuclear facilities or carry out assassinations, the report said citing unnamed US officials, adding that Israel has not made final decisions about how and when to act.
Officials in the US and Israel said a response could come during the current Yom Kippur holiday, according to the report.
Israel has repeatedly said it will respond to Iran's missile attack on October 1, launched in retaliation for Israeli strikes in Lebanon and Gaza and the killing of a Hamas leader in Iran.
