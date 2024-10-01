E-Paper

US has indications Iran preparing to launch ballistic missile attack on Israel

A senior White House official said the US was actively supporting preparations to defend Israel

By Reuters

Photo: AFP
Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 6:06 PM

The United States has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel, a senior White House official said on Tuesday.

The United States is actively supporting preparations to defend Israel against this and a direct military attack on Israel by Iran would carry severe consequences for Iran, the official said.


