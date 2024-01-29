UAE

UNRWA says unable to assist Gaza after February if funding does not resume

A string of countries including the United States, Germany and Britain have paused their funding to the aid agency

By Reuters

Published: Mon 29 Jan 2024, 5:16 PM

The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said on Monday that it would not be able to continue operations in Gaza and across the region beyond the end of February if funding were not resumed.

A string of countries including the United States, Germany and Britain have paused their funding to the aid agency in the wake of allegations that 12 UNRWA staff were involved in the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas in southern Israel.

"If the funding is not resumed, UNRWA will not be able to continue its services and operations across the region, including in Gaza, beyond the end of February," a spokesperson for the agency said.

