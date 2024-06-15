E-Paper

UNRWA rejects Israel's 'unrealistic' Google ads campaign

The spokesperson said that they conducted repeated investigations and took corrective action when allegations of neutrality violations arose

By Wam

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 9:02 AM

The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has dismissed as "unrealistic" the claims made against it in Israeli advertisements appearing on Google.

UNRWA spokesman Jonathan Fowler said  Thursday that allegations of infiltration of the UN agency are unfounded.


Fowler added that they conducted repeated investigations and took corrective action when allegations of neutrality violations arose, both during and before the war in Gaza.


He pointed out that there is no evidence of the involvement of any of the agency's employees in the October 7 operation on settlements adjacent to Gaza.

