UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UN Palestinian refugee agency condemns 'horrifying' school attacks

Philippe Lazzarini said he had seen 'horrifying images and footage of scores of people killed and injured'

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 18 Nov 2023, 11:09 PM

The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees on Saturday denounced strikes on UN-run schools in Gaza after the Hamas-run health ministry said at least 50 people had been killed in Jabalia.

Philippe Lazzarini said he had seen "horrifying images and footage of scores of people killed and injured" in one of his agency's schools "sheltering thousands of displaced". "These attacks cannot become commonplace, they must stop," he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

ALSO READ:


More news from World