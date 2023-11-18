UN Palestinian refugee agency condemns 'horrifying' school attacks

Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 18 Nov 2023, 11:09 PM

The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees on Saturday denounced strikes on UN-run schools in Gaza after the Hamas-run health ministry said at least 50 people had been killed in Jabalia.

Philippe Lazzarini said he had seen "horrifying images and footage of scores of people killed and injured" in one of his agency's schools "sheltering thousands of displaced". "These attacks cannot become commonplace, they must stop," he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

ALSO READ: