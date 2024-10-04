UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18

Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinians killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Tulkarem refugee camp the previous night, in the occupied West Bank on October 4, 2024. Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 8:56 PM

The United Nations on Friday condemned what it called an "unlawful air strike" by Israel on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank that the Palestinian health ministry said killed 18 people the previous day.

"The strike is part of a highly concerning pattern of unlawful use of force by ISF (Israeli security forces) during military-like operations in the West Bank that have caused widespread harm to Palestinians and significant damage to buildings and infrastructure," the United Nations rights office said in a statement.