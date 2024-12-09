UK to decide 'quickly' on terror status of Syrian rebels

People take photos of anti-government fighters with their mobile phones at Umayyad Square in Damascus on December 9, 2024. — AFP

The UK will decide "quickly" whether to remove the Islamist group HTS, which spearheaded the offensive to oust Syrian president Bashar Al Assad, from its list of terrorist organisations, a senior minister said on Monday.

Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS) is rooted in Syria's Al Qaeda branch, but broke ties with the group in 2016. The UK and United States still classify it as a terror group.

Pat McFadden, whose ministerial role includes responsibility for UK national security, on Monday said that the government was considering removing the group from the blacklist.

"If the situation stabilises, there'll be a decision to make about how to deal with whatever new regime is in place there," he told BBC Radio 4.

"I think it should be a relatively swift decision so it's something that will have to be considered quite quickly, given the speed of the situation on the ground."

McFadden added that Syrian rebel leader Abu Mohammad Al Jolani was "saying some of the right things about the protection of minorities, about respecting people's rights. So we'll look at that in the days to come".

He added to Sky News that "it will partly depend on... how that group behaves now".

The ousted president's wife, Asma Al Assad, was born and raised in the UK, but McFadden said nobody had yet contacted the government on her behalf.