UAE's floating hospital docks in Egypt; treatment begins for wounded Palestinians

The UAE floating hospital has docked in Al Arish Port, Egypt, and begun receiving injured and wounded Palestinians from Gaza.

This initiative aligns with the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to provide all forms of support and assistance to the people of the Gaza Strip, as part of the ‘Gallant Knight 3’ humanitarian operation.

The hospital — established in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence, Department of Health — Abu Dhabi (DoH) and AD Ports Group, includes medical and administrative staffs of 100 people from various specialities, including anaesthesia, general surgery, orthopaedics, and emergency medicine, as well as nurses and paramedics.

The hospital has a capacity of 100 beds, as well as operating and intensive care rooms, a radiology unit, a laboratory, a pharmacy, and medical cabinets.

The maritime hospital is an additional step complementing the operations of the 200-bed UAE integrated field hospital, which was inaugurated on 3rd December 2023, with a medical staff of 83 volunteers from 21 nationalities, including 59 men and 24 women.

Until February 24th, 2024, the UAE field hospital has treated over 6,146 cases, providing a range of medical services, including life-saving surgeries, intensive care, consultations and other medical and therapeutic services.

For his part, Dr. Falah Almahmoud, Director of the Floating Hospital, said that the arrival of the medical facility will enhance the medical support system provided by the UAE to the people of Gaza to alleviate their suffering. "The hospital is equipped with the best and latest equipment that contributes to providing all types of treatment and medical care according to the best international standards and protocols."

He added that the hospital upon its arrival began receiving the injured and sick cases, providing them with all forms of care, treatment, and medicines.

“The hospital has begun receiving injured and Palestinian patients immediately upon its arrival at the port of the Egyptian city of Al Arish,” he added, noting that the hospital is providing all forms of care, treatment, and medication that patients need, according to the highest standards of healthcare.

The floating hospital is equipped with a helipad and a marine boat, which enhance the response to emergency and difficult cases that require rapid medical intervention, he added.

A number of Palestinian patients who were received by the floating hospital expressed their thanks to the United Arab Emirates and the wise leadership for this noble humanitarian initiative that provides comprehensive medical care to all injured and sick Palestinians.

They stressed that this humanitarian response from the UAE embodies the country's firm approach in standing by the Palestinian people and supporting them in all circumstances. They also praised the efforts of the medical and volunteer teams that have provided them with full support since the beginning of the crisis.

