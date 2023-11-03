UAE warns against risk of regional spillover from Gaza war

File photo

Published: Fri 3 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM Last updated: Fri 3 Nov 2023, 10:41 AM

The UAE warned on Friday that there was a real risk of a regional spillover from the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, adding that it was working "relentlessly" to secure a humanitarian ceasefire.

"As we continue working to stop this war we cannot ignore the wider context and the necessity to turn down the regional temperature that is approaching a boiling point," Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of State, told a policy conference in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

"The risk of regional spillover and further escalation is real, as well as the risk that extremist groups will take advantage of the situation to advance ideologies that will keep us locked in cycles of violence."

"Every effort must be made to protect civilians and immediately put an end to this conflict," Al Kaabi added.

