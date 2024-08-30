UAE vows to support women's rights in Afghanistan

Afghan girls gather outside their houses at the Nokordak village of Qarabagh district in Ghazni province. — Photo: AFP file

The UAE has reiterated its commitment to the promotion and protection of the rights and women and children in Afghanistan, the country said in a joint statement with the US.

Lana Nusseibeh, assistant foreign minister for political affairs of the UAE, recently met Rina Amiri, the US special envoy for Afghan Women, Girls and Human Rights, in the country to discuss the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan.

In the joint statement, the UAE and the US highlighted that these issues were critical to a durable and economically viable Afghanistan.

They also agreed on the need for collective support and resources to improve the lives of Afghan women and children, particularly for education, health services, livelihood, and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Both sides also discussed the importance of providing humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan through development projects and support for reconstruction.

The UN mission in Afghanistan said last week that it was "concerned" about a morality law recently ratified by the Taliban authorities, criticising in particular restrictions on women.

The law says women must cover their faces and bodies if they leave the house, as well as ensure their voices are not heard, among other provisions.