UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia, offers condolences over victims of wildfires

Photo: AFP

By Multiple agencies Published: Wed 26 Jul 2023, 7:52 AM

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Tunisia, over wildfires which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

Countries like Northern and eastern Algeria battle forest fires every summer, but due to this years extreme heatwave sweeping over the Mediterranean, there has been an abnormal increase in wildfires in the region.

This has led to serious fires raging in recent days in neighbouring Tunisia, especially the northwestern Tabarka region.

A media reporting team there witnessed significant damage and saw helicopters and Canadair water bombers in action.

More than 300 people were evacuated from the coastal village of Melloula by boat and overland, which shares a close border with Algeria. Firefighters were still battling flames Tuesday in three areas in the northwest – Bizerte, Siliana and Beja.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Tunisian government and people, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as wishing for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

